You've got questions about Super Bowl LV? They've got answers!

The Super Bowl LV Host Committee Social Media Command Center sits high above Tampa's Riverwalk.

TAMPA, Fla. — You got questions? They've got answers! The Super Bowl Host LV Host Committee has a social media command center with people on stand by ready to guide you around everything Super Bowl LV.

For the last 10 days volunteers have been reporting to an office space in a high rise downtown. Brooke Skelley is the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

"The social media command center, which we like to call SMCC for short, is basically a catch all for any questions coming in via social media to our platforms," Skelley said. "We want to make sure that anybody visiting the area whether fans or guests are able to get real quick answers to make sure they're able to experience everything we have in our area in the safest way possible during Super Bowl week."

And when volunteers aren't answering questions they are responding to comments about the person's overall experience.

Mylia Battista is the SMCC manager. "There's been such great feedback about our city, about the kind of hospitality these people are getting from us. Everybody loves the Tampa Riverwalk and how easy it is to get around."

One reason the volunteers in the SMCC can answer questions about this so well is because they have a birds eye view from high up in the PNC Bank building where they can see almost the entire Riverwalk through the windows.

Battista says it really helps. "Our location is great because we can look out our windows. We can see from one end of the Riverwalk to the other to see... How crowded is the space? Is there a line to get in right now?"