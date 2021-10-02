He's buying a giraffe: Super Bowl streaker discusses the moment that brought him fame, fortune

The streaker claims to have made thousands of dollars off the stunt.

TAMPA, Fla — There's more to the Super Bowl streaker's story than his neon pink bathing suit.

Yuri Andrade, 31, made headlines during the big game when he ran onto the field at Raymond James Stadium during the fourth quarter and reached the endzone, unlike the Kansas City Chiefs. His story, however, goes beyond the stunt and has brought the Boca Raton, Florida, man a lot of notoriety.

"That was the most amazing adrenaline rush I’ve ever had in my life," Andrade told CBS affiliate WPEC-TV.

He says the stunt was planned by infamous YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

The YouTube personality has a history of these sorts of stunts. Zdorovetskiy himself ran onto the field in Game 5 of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Zdorovetskiy told WPEC-TV that Sunday's streaking incident was the fifth time he's tried to get someone to storm the field during the Super Bowl.

ROGUE FAN ON THE FIELD



And he slid to avoid being tackled?? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/cKHKVM23rX — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) February 8, 2021

Andrade says he owed his success to a decoy who distracted security guards.

"I was waiting on the other side of the section and I watched security go from my side to his side," he said. "So I ran full sprint, leaped over the seats, hit the guard rail, and jumped over the security and cameramen that were behind the wall and I just didn’t look back."

The stunt landed Andrade in jail for the night. He was charged with trespassing but was later released on $500 bail.

Was it worth it? Well, he thinks so.

Andrade claims that the 15 seconds of fame netted him nearly $375,000 on prop bets that there would be a streaker at the Super Bowl. He says he plans on using the money to buy a giraffe.