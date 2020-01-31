LARGO, Fla. — Pizza and chicken wings, the two most popular foods on Super Bowl Sunday.

It's estimated that one in seven Americans will get takeout on that day.

Since your local pubs and pizzeria's will be super busy, you need to plan ahead.

What is your spread going to look like on Super Bowl Sunday?

Days before the big game, Mike's Pizza and Pub in Largo, already has more than 1,000 wings and dozens of pizzas. Owner Sal Dodaro says ordering early is the key.

RELATED: 10 facts you might not know about the Super Bowl

"For customers just to be able to give your local pizzeria a heads up so they can get your food out properly the way it's supposed to be served and it will be a great event."



Dodaro says between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday is the busiest time for take out and delivery. So if you call in an order then, be prepared to wait.

"Respect the fact that it is a difficult day for the employees too, to get that large amount of food out at once," said Dodaro.



Especially at restaurants like Mike's Pizza and Pub, where everything is made fresh to order. Normally, pizza is king, but wings win on Super Bowl Sunday.

"We're probably going to do 15-18 hundred pounds of chicken wings which is.. is a lot," said Dodaro.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter