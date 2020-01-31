ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Super Bowl is Sunday and many restaurants are offering up deals and freebies for consumers.
Promocodes.com has rounded up 40+ deals for those looking to score a deal.
- Applebee's - 40 free classic buffalo boneless wings with every $40 delivery. Use promo code: FREEWINGS at checkout. Deal ends 2/2/2020.
- Auntie Anne's - Enjoy two medium drinks on us when you purchase any variety Pretzel Bucket. Offer only "for a limited time".
- Baja Fresh - 20% off catering orders of $50 or more. Valid only at participating locations. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Bertucci's - Feed any size crowd with 3 new deals - feed up to 6 for $45.95, 10 for $84.95 and 20 for $159.95. Carryout only. Deal ends 2/2/2020.
- Bite Squad - Free Delivery from Chili's. Customers eligible for the “Big Game” promotion must place a Bite Squad order from a participating Chili’s location within a seven-mile radius of the delivery destination with code BIGGAME*. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse - Get $10 off any $40 order. Valid for dine-in, takeout or delivery. Deal runs 1/9/20-2/9/20.
- Black Angus Steakhouse - Sandwich and beer combo for $13.99. Deal runs 1/27/2020 - 2/2/2020.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Free wings on February 17th if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. For dine-in customers, present on 2/2 only. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Carrabba's Italian Grill - Join us Sunday for endless glasses of blackberry, peach or red sangria all day for $12.99 with the purchase of an entrée. Price and participation may vary by location.
- Charlie Brown's - Get $10 Charlie Cash for each party platter ordered by 1/31/2020. Deal ends 1/31/2020.
- Dave & Buster's - Unlimited wings and game play every Sunday for $19.99. Play any blue swipe game for free. Swipe as many games as you can.
- Dickey's BBQ Pit - Free delivery from pit to plate. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- El Pollo Loco - $54 wing bundle and free delivery on orders over $50. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Fatz Cafe - Special gameday takeout menu and specials on drink and food. Get 40 wings for 39.99. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Fox and Hound Bar and Grill - "Bag of Bones" carry-out special just for the big game. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Fresh Brothers - 2 large 1 topping pizzas with wings or knots for a discounted price. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Giordano's - 25% coupon for future orders when ordering take-out or delivery on game day. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Hickory Tavern - All you can eat wings for $19.95 and prize raffles for a recliner and free wings for a year. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Hooters - Six free wings if the game goes into overtime. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- I Heart Mac and Cheese - Score big with a delicious mac and cheese platter and get a FREE Mac Bite platter (15 bites) today with your order. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Insomnia Cookies - 20 percent off online orders of $20 or more. Deal ends through 2/3/20.
- Kona Grill - $99 tailgating package and happy hour all day. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- La Madeleine - BOGO soup cups with coupon code BOGOSOUP. Deal ends 02/03/20.
- Long John Silver's - All the food you can eat starting at $7.99 - fish, chicken, sides and hushpuppies. Pricing and participation may vary. Please contact your local LJS to confirm.
- Luby's - 5% of soup bowls go toward food-related charities for the "Souper Bowl of Caring". Deal runs 01/27/2020-02/02/2020.
- Macaroni Grill - 20% off catering orders with code FANFOOD20. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Marie Callender's - 1/2 price appetizers all day on Sunday.
- Miller's Ale House - Reserve a seat for $25 and get the value off your check on game day. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Mod Pizza - Free delivery on your first MOD delivery order with DoorDash. Deal runs through 02/02/20.
- O'Charley's - Prime rib dinner for two $13.99, served with a side item and an appetizer to share.
- On the Border - 15% off catering orders of $150 or more with code. Deal ends through 02/03/20.
- Panda Express - $10 off a family feast with coupon SCOREBIG. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- PDQ - BOGO chicken tender platters for pickup customers. Deal runs 02/01/20-02/02/20.
- Pizza Hut - Order pizza for the Big Game to get 20% off http://NFLShop.com merchandise through 2/28. Deal ends 02/28/20.
- Pollo Tropical - Order by Saturday and get 15% off your total order. Deal ends 02/01/20.
- The Plug - Now you can enjoy the party and make it to work on Monday feeling your best with no hangover! Just enter code “SUPERBOWL54” at checkout to receive 20% off all 6,12, 24 and 96 packs from Sunday 1/26 to Sunday 2/2.
- Red Lobster - Limited edition Snap Tackle Claws for $10 and 15% off to-go and delivery orders. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Sonny's - Discounted grab and go bundles for Super Bowl parties. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Wienerschnitzel - Get 25 mini corn dogs for $5. Deal ends 02/02/20.
- Wing Zone - Get 10 free boneless wings when you pre-order by January 31st! Deal ends 01/31/20.
