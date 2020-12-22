28 local nonprofits receive grants from Super Bowl host committee

The 'microgrants' total nearly $280,000 and are part of a $2 million commitment from the NFL.

TAMPA, Fla. — More than two dozen local nonprofits in the Tampa Bay area are getting a financial boost, thanks to the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and the NFL.

Through its Forever 55 Legacy Microgrant program, the host committee is distributing nearly $280,000 to 28 different nonprofits in the area. This money is part of a $2 million commitment from the NFL and community and civic partners to "create, support and implement long-lasting initiatives throughout Tampa Bay."

"It warms our hearts to provide these exemplary nonprofit organizations the opportunity to build upon their own legacy, addressing some of our community's greatest needs made even more critical now as a result of the pandemic," said Claire Lessinger, Chief Operating Officer of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

"Working along with the NFL and the NFL Foundation, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee is committed to lifting up our community, leaving a lasting impact and contributing to transformative change, forever."

These nonprofits were chosen because they have missions, goals and programs that align with Forever 55's six pillars: Early Childhood Education, Food Insecurity, Families, Health & Wellness, Sustainability and Systemic Justice.

The following are 28 nonprofits chosen to receive grant funds:

AMIkids Inc.

Bullard Family Foundation

Champions for Children, Inc.

Derrick Brooks Charities

Dr. Traci's House, Inc.

Dress for Success Tampa Bay

Eckerd Youth Alternatives, Inc.

Enterprising Latinas, Inc. - Empowering Women's Mobility from Poverty

Frameworks of Tampa Bay, Inc.

Gamma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute

Housing Authority of the City of Tampa

MORE HEALTH

New Life Village

Oasis Pregnancy Care Centers

Preserve Vision Florida

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Tampa Bay

Ryan Nece Foundation

Shirley Proctor Puller Foundation

Sidewalk Stompers, Inc.

Special Olympics Florida, Inc.

St. Petersburg College

Tampa General Hospital Foundation

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA - Diversity, Inclusion, and Global Education

Tampa Museum of Art, Inc.

The Florida Aquarium

USF Foundation, Black Leadership Network (BLN)

Water Smart Tots, Inc.

"We're proud to partner with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee on the Forever 55 Legacy Grant Program and to provide these microgrants to 28 extremely deserving nonprofits," said Alexia Gallagher, NFL Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director of NFL Foundation.

"Facing a pandemic and numerous racial injustices this year, so many people's lives have been devastatingly impacted and we know how important it is to help those who need it the most at this time, and that's exactly what these nonprofits are doing in the Tampa area."

These programs will use the funding towards projects such as "promoting healthy lifestyles for children, providing holiday meals to those in need and building solid communication between youth and their community."

