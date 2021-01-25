Southwest Airlines adds flights to Tampa for Super Bowl LV

The airline is adding nonstop services between Kansas City and Tampa for football fans.

TAMPA, Fla — Calling all Kansas City Chiefs fans! Getting to Tampa to cheer on your team in Super Bowl LV just got a little easier thanks to Southwest Airlines.

Southwest said it was adding extra flights to Tampa from Kansas City and back for fans traveling between the cities for the big game.

Starting on Thursday, Feb. 4, Southwest will have two nonstop services from Kansas City to Tampa. Then, on Friday, Feb, 5, there will be three nonstop flights from Kansas City to Tampa.

After the Super Bowl, Southwest will help travelers get back home with additional nonstop flights back to Kansas City.

More information on these flights and others connecting the two cities can be found on Southwest's website.

If you're thinking about booking a trip, it is important to keep COVID-19 safety measures in mind.

Tampa International Airport has implemented an airport-wide effort to stop or slow the spread of germs and viruses. This includes enhanced cleaning and sanitation of surfaces, plastic shields in high-traffic areas, social distancing markers and reduced seating.

The airport also asks that passengers do their part to stay "TPA Ready" and keep themselves and those around them safe.

Face masks will be required to attend the game at Raymond James Stadium, so bring them along to the airport, too. Face coverings are required for all passengers and guests at the airport, per an executive order by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. Different airlines have different requirements for face masks, so be sure to check in with your airline before traveling. All, however, require their wear.

If you're planning on parking at the airport, the monorail service from the Long Term Parking Garage is currently unavailable. Instead, guests must use pedestrian walkways to get to the main terminal. Valet parking is also unavailable.

You may want to pick up a Super Bowl LV souvenir while safely exploring the city of Tampa because airport shops and restaurants may be closed or have reduced capacity.