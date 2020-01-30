The NFL can count on, at least, relatively warm air for a Florida Super Bowl.

However, we've had heavy rain affect games in the past. In the 2007 Super Bowl, torrential rain drenched the crowd and players. Halftime performer, Prince, had to sing his song "Purple Rain" in the rain.

But not this Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will play this game under clear skies and temperatures starting in the 60s.

For fans traveling to Miami this weekend, rain and storms will be possible Saturday; but it all clears out by late Saturday night.

