Tampa's Super Bowl weather history: Mild, dry

Our fingers are crossed for good weather on Feb. 7, 2021!

TAMPA, Fla. — How do you make wintertime in Florida a little better? Host the Super Bowl, of course.

Super Bowl LV will be Tampa's fifth time presenting the big game and taking a look back through the years, there's not much to complain about when it comes to the weather.

William Schmitz at the Southeast Regional Climate Center is the keeper of Super Bowl weather history. According to his data, each of the previous four Tampa-based Super Bowls have been rain-free.

That's a plus for an outdoor venue like Raymond James Stadium.

The weather always has been nice for fans in attendance, aside from a gusty game day in 1984. Kickoff temperatures ranged from the mid-60s to low 70s and, as mentioned, not a drop of rain was measured.

Super Bowl LV is coming up on Sunday, Feb. 7. Taking a look back at all previous Feb. 7ths since 1967 -- the year of the first Super Bowl -- Tampa's weather is, well, typical for Florida in February.

The average high is around 70 degrees, with a low in the low 50s, according to National Weather Service data. Most of the years since 1967 were dry, but roughly a third of those had measured precipitation.

Feb. 7, 1971, was the wettest of them all with 2.07 inches of rain recorded at the airport.

What's the forecast for Feb. 7, 2021? The 10 Tampa Bay weather team will have those details a little bit closer to game day.

Here's the weather breakdown of the other Super Bowl games Tampa has hosted in the past:

Jan. 22, 1984: Los Angeles Raiders win against Washington Redskins -- 68-degree kickoff temperature (gusting 25 mph northeast wind)

Jan. 27, 1991: New York Giants win against Buffalo Bills -- 71-degree kickoff temperature (light southeast wind)

Jan. 28, 2001: Baltimore Ravens win against New York Giants -- 65-degree kickoff temperature (light west wind)

Feb. 1, 2009: Pittsburg Steelers win against Arizona Cardinals -- 66-degree kickoff temperature (light northeast and east northeast wind during game)