MIAMI — Now that Super Bowl LIV is in the books, we look ahead to Tampa Bay 55.
The next Super Bowl will be held at Raymond J. Stadium.
This morning, the Miami Host Committee is handing things off to Tampa's Host Committee.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay 55
10News is proud to be the official partner of Tampa Bay's host committee.
We'll bring you live, streaming coverage of the news conference at 8 a.m. on our website, app and Facebook.
