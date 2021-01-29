What's up with the white? Bucs Super Bowl jersey choice could bring them good luck

We've all been there, trying to pick out the right outfit for the occasion; but when it comes to the Super Bowl, there might be more to it.

TAMPA, Fla — This week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced what uniforms they would be wearing to Super Bowl LV.

As the designated home team, the Bucs got to pick which jersey to wear to the big game, and it will be their white tops and pewter pants.

The Kansas City Chiefs will be wearing their red jerseys.

In Super Bowl history, the team that wore white jerseys has a winning record of 34-20. In just the last 16 Super Bowls, teams wearing white jerseys are 12-4.

That streak began with the GOAT himself in 2005 when the Patriots beat the Eagles at the Super Bowl in Jacksonville. Tom Brady went 5-1 with the Patriots' white jersey winning streak.

On the flip side, he was 1-2 when he suited up for the Super Bowl in New England blue.

This will be the Bucs' second time appearing in a Super Bowl. The only other time they made it to the big game was in 2003. They won wearing their red uniforms.

The team is hoping this year the game day threads will be a lucky charm as it will be the third time in a row the Bucs put on that exact uniform.

The combo first appeared when the Bucs played the Saints in the NFL's Divisional Round and then came back for last weekend's NFC Championship, two games where the Bucs came out on top. Tampa Bay punched their ticket into history as the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

So if something works, why change it?