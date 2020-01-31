TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year, Super Bowl 54 is upon us!

If you haven’t made plans yet for where you’re going to watch the game, don’t worry, we have a few options for you.

First off, if you’re looking to enjoy the game in the company of Kansas City Chief fans you may find your crowd at the Linkster’s Tap Room in Brandon.

For those of you cheering on the San Francisco 49ers, there is a fan club that meets at the Beef ‘O’ Brady’s in Dade City.

If you’re looking for good spots with great ambiances we have you covered there, too.

In St Petersburg, head to Park & Rec, where you can watch the game and have a ton of fun games around you to play. Foodwise, for $25 you can get an all you can eat package that includes wings, pizza, sliders and beer. They’re also raffling off a 55-inch flatscreen TV at halftime.

Right next door is The Avenue. Its known for its delicious burgers that are $15 and under.

Also in St Pete, there’s Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill. Boasting 84 TVs, they’ll have a DJ during the game, wing specials like 10 wings for $10 and you can even bring your dog to watch the game with you.

Across the bridge in Tampa, head to Hattrick’s, where you’ll find happy hours from 4-8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close. Their wings are 85 cents each. They don’t take reservations though and recommend getting there early around 3 or 4 p.m. to snag a spot.

Also in Tampa, Duffy’s Sports Grille is offering two-for-one at the bar, a punchbowl for $9, 10 wings for $12.00 and football packages for $50 or $100 that include a wide variety of food and drinks.

So, don’t stress, there are a lot of options. Just make sure you get there early to snag a good spot before the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

