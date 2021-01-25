Tampa Bay leaders to hold Super Bowl LV press conference

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay leaders plan to meet Monday to talk about Super Bowl LV.
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman, Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and other leaders from the region are set to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m.
After defeating the Green Bay Packers Sunday for the NFC Championship title, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make history being the first team to play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.
Kickoff for the Super Bowl is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium. CBS will be broadcasting the game, which you can watch live locally on 10 Tampa Bay.
