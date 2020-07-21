Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee launches community ambassador program

The goal of the program is to make sure fans, special guests and Super Bowl participants feel a warm and enthusiastic welcome when they get here.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you love football and are passionate about the Tampa Bay area, the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee has an amazing opportunity for you.

The host committee is launching a volunteer-based community ambassador program. The goal? To make sure fans, special guests and Super Bowl participants feel a warm and enthusiastic welcome when they get here.

The host committee says it's looking for more than 8,000 volunteers to help them show visitors what makes Tampa Bay so special. The overall goal of the ambassadors is to "red carpet" and display a high level of customer service to those visiting our area, creating memorable moments and leaving an everlasting impact.

“We are thrilled to bring our region its fifth Super Bowl and will rely heavily on our supportive community and locals to show the world what our area has to offer,” said Rob Higgins, President/Chief Operating Officer, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “Together, Team Tampa Bay will work together to help our hometown shine on the biggest of stages.”

The Tampa region is known for its world-class sporting event hosting efforts, which are made possible by the consistent support from the people who live in the area and are eager to volunteer their time to ensure the success of each new event. That dedication was most recently shown with the rave reviews from the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship, the 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend and the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four, according to the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee.

“We are looking for individuals who are friendly, reliable, passionate, team-oriented, and eager to show off Tampa Bay during Super Bowl LV week,” said Lisa Urban, Director of the Community Ambassador Program for the Super Bowl LV Host Committee. “Tampa is known for having a great volunteer base, with many returning for each new and exciting event we host. We would not be successful without their support and look forward to welcoming everyone to the team.”

Registration and more information on the community ambassador program can be found on the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee's website.

