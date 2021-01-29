Super Bowl LV Host Committee, city leaders welcome the big game to Tampa

Derrick Brooks said he was proud of the 'unwavering' support the community has shown as the Super Bowl is brought to Tampa for the fifth time.

TAMPA, Fla. — It may have been a little chilly Friday morning, but that couldn't dampen the fire and passion brought as the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee and city leaders officially ushered in the big game to Tampa.

Members of the host committee spoke about how Tampa is the perfect city to host the Super Bowl, highlighting the fact this will be the city's fifth time hosting.

Derrick Brooks, who won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, is co-chair of the host committee.

Brooks said during the news conference he is proud of the Tampa Bay community for its "unwavering" support of the host committee and its efforts in bringing Super Bowl LV to the city during an ongoing global pandemic.

"Yes, we've had to be light on our feet, and we've had to call a lot of audibles, but through each and every one of these we did it together," Brooks said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor touted that not only will the events surrounding the Super Bowl and the game itself be the best in history, it'll be the safest. Castor reminded all fans to remember to bring their mask.

On Thursday, the mayor signed an executive order expanding the city's mask mandate to certain outdoor areas around Raymond James Stadium and downtown Tampa.

At 5 p.m., the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's opens to the public. While free ticket reservations are sold out, leaders say there's still plenty to do along Tampa's Riverwalk and downtown.

You can watch the full news conference below.