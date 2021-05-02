Saved by the Super Bowl: Tampa entrepreneurs cash in on big, hungry crowds

Near Julian B. Lane park multiple vendors sell BBQ, fresh lemonade and more. They are happy for a new source of income during the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — The footprint of the Super Bowl experiences reach well beyond the event itself. There are miles of parking and tons of foot traffic opening up the doors for local entrepreneurs to cash in.

“You know, it's so much money out here. Right now, it's the Super Bowl, and we could get our own money, we can get rich doing our own thing,” said Lakesha Dennard. She decided to sell fresh lemonade a few blocks down from Julian B. Lane park after her son gave her the idea. “So I had thought about it, I can come out here and to make me some money selling lemonade, and fruit cups.”

Dennard lost her job at the airport in early 2020. But she says it was a blessing in disguise. "I do 12 hour shifts. And never you know, I couldn't really think and see what I want to do in life. You know? So since I've been home, I want to make money.” She says the break has given her space and time to think about how she wants to make money and work.

Dennard is not alone in her entrepreneurial pursuits.

“Well on the people that's coming out there saying that we're doing a good job and our prices are reasonable compared to what they're going in there and paying," said Henry Freeman. He is selling BBQ right outside of the park.

And even though he is an avid Buccaneers fan, he actually loves all of the visitors. He wants to see all families have an affordable option for food during a tough year.

“So we don't everybody don't have the money to play that place. And we've tried to make sure everybody's happy in Tampa Bay right now," said Freeman.

He's doing his part by not only sharing his delicious barbeque, but also sharing his positive energy. “I'm showing the people from out of town that we have a lot of love in Tampa, and we have unity. And we try to be a Sunshine State in Tampa.”