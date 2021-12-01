x
Tampa International Airport braces for 'influx' of visitors for Super Bowl LV

On top of two fully-staffed football teams, airport officials say thousands of visitors will touch down in the bay area.
This is the busiest travel week of the year at Tampa International, but some airlines are reporting a slight uptick in cancelations over the increase in COVID cases.

TAMPA, Fla. — Holiday travel may have alleviated many of the pandemic woes for airports across the country, but Tampa International Airport says it's expecting another surge in visitors during Super Bowl week.

After a year of planning, the airport says it's prepared to welcome two fully-staffed professional football teams, along with thousands of visitors coming to town for the big game. The heaviest activity is expected to happen in the 24 hours following the championship game.

Throughout Super Bowl week, ride-sharing companies are predicted to handle nearly 5,000 more pickups, the airport said.

In order to handle the spike in tourists, Tampa International says it recruited hundreds of volunteers to help navigate visitors. Authorities will also have a greater presence throughout the airport in order to help prevent any human trafficking.

TIA says it will also continue to implement its COVID-19 testing site while increasing cleaning and sanitization of the airport. 

For more information on Tampa International's plan for Super Bowl LV, visit the airport's website.

