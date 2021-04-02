Tampa mayor to welcome Kansas City mayor ahead of Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor on Thursday is set to welcome the mayor of Kansas City ahead of Super Bowl LV.
Mayor Quinton Lucas will be arriving around 11:45 a.m. at Tampa International Airport, according to a news release. It wouldn't be the first time Lucas made his way to Florida for the big game. The Chiefs played in and won Super Bowl LIV in Miami last year.
However, the stakes are a little higher this year.
Not only will the young Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes be able to cement his legacy by defeating 43-year-old Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, but the game will also be taking place in the opposing team's hometown.
The Super Bowl is supposed to be neutral -- unless you're playing Castor's team. She's said the only people she wants leaving the Bay area disappointed are Kansas City Chiefs fans.
