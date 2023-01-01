Tampa native to take part in Super Bowl LVII flyover during national anthem

Lt. Saree Moreno joined the Navy nine years ago.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — During the 2023 Super Bowl national anthem performance, three Navy tactical squadrons will conduct a unified flyover – with a Tampa native helping out.

Lt. Saree Moreno is one of those supporting the flyover as a member of Strike Fighter Squadron 122.

"The flyover formation includes two F/A-18F Super Hornets from 'Flying Eagles' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, a F-35C Lightning II from 'Argonauts' of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, and a EA-18G Growler from 'Vikings' Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129," a blog post from the Navy Office of Community Outreach explains.

Moreno graduated from the Academy of the Holy Names in 2010 and later graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014.

She went on to join the Navy nine years ago.

“The importance of hard work has stuck with me throughout my life and was instilled in me by all my teachers in high school at the Academy of the Holy Names,” Moreno said in a statement. “They taught me to be true to myself and to work hard, and if I did that I would be able to achieve anything.”

Moreno was inspired by her cousin – who's in the Army – to join the military. She enlisted into the Navy to fly F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Navy officials explain naval aviation is "the best in the world because of its ability to harness the entire ocean as a runway."

As Moreno continues to train and complete missions, she says there's a good amount of pride felt serving as a U.S. naval aviator.

“Being in the Navy allows me to serve my country with some of the hardest working people the military has to offer,” Moreno in a statement. “The Navy is exactly what it claims to be, ‘Forged by the Sea.’ Our carrier strike groups allow us to provide support throughout the world with relative ease and sets us apart from the rest of the military branches in the United States.”

Kansas City will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

