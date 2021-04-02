Recipes to make for your Tampa Super Bowl LV party

Each recipe can be individually portioned to avoid cross-contamination and limit the spread of COVID-19.

TAMPA, Fla. — Your Super Bowl party may look a little bit different this year due to COVID-19. For example, you might choose to celebrate with fewer people outside and forego sharing a big bag of chips and dip this year.

Here are a few recipes you can make for your Super Bowl LV party to munch on while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

All of these recipes can be individually portioned to avoid cross-contamination and limit the spread of COVID-19. And, of course, they all nod back to the Super Bowl's host city, Tampa Bay!

Cuban Mojo Marinated Pork Skewers

This marinade works well on other proteins too. Try chicken or a firm white fish if you don’t like pork!

5 cloves minced garlic

¼ diced onion

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon fresh black pepper

Juice of one fresh orange

Zest of one orange

Juice of one lime

Juice of one lemon

¼ cup olive oil

1.5 pounds of pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

Skewers

Mix garlic, onion, oregano, salt, sugar, pepper, orange juice, orange zest, lime juice, lemon juice and oil into a bowl. Stir until well combined.

Put cubed pork into marinade, let sit for at least one hour, covered in the fridge.

Stack pork cubes onto skewers and grill on medium heat for about 5-8 minutes per side or until cooked through.

Peanut Butter Cannonballs

Substitute almond or another nut butter for those with peanut butter allergies.

1 cup of smooth peanut butter

6 tablespoons unsalted, melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon of kosher salt

1 3/4 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1 ½ cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips

In a large bowl, add peanut butter, melted butter, vanilla, salt and powdered sugar. Beat with an electric mixture until everything is combined.

Use a 1-ounce cookie scoop (or about two tablespoons) to portion out the peanut butter mixture. Roll the 1-ounce portions into smooth balls and place onto a baking sheet.

Refrigerate the peanut butter balls for at least 30 minutes.

Combine coconut oil and chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments, stirring between, until the mixture is melted.

Stick a toothpick or a skewer into a peanut butter ball and dip it into the chocolate. Let the excess chocolate drip off and then put it onto a wax paper-lined baking sheet.

Repeat until all the cannonballs are coated. Chill in the fridge for at least 45 minutes before serving.

Tampa Treasure Mix

This recipe is super riff-able. Use what you like, swap out what you don’t!

7 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup of Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon seasoned salt (like Lawry’s)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of hot sauce

8 cups of Chex cereal (corn, rice, wheat or a mix)

2 cups of cheese crackers (Cheez-its, Goldfish)

2 cups of pretzels

2 cup of bagel chips

1 cup of nuts (peanuts, cashews, almonds)

You’ll need a really big bowl and two rimmed baking sheets. Preheat your oven to 250 degrees.

In a microwave-safe dish, add the butter, Worcestershire sauce, seasoned salt, garlic powder, onion powder and hot sauce. Microwave until melted, about one minute.

In a large bowl, stir together cereal, cheese crackers, pretzels, bagel chips and nuts. Pour half of the butter mixture over the cereal mix and stir. Pour on the second half of the butter mixture and toss gently to coat all pieces.

Divide the mix onto two baking sheets. Spread the pieces out into an even layer.

Bake until browned and crispy, about 45 minutes total. You’ll need to stir the mixture every 20 minutes or so.

Cool before serving. This can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for a couple of weeks.