Tampa Native writes song welcoming visitors to Super Bowl LV

The song was about what makes Tampa special and now's it's updated to include the Super Bowl.

TAMPA, Fla. — When you think about living in Tampa, what comes to mind? One local man put pen to paper, writing a song about what makes it special here and now's he's updating it for the Super Bowl.

And whether you're from here or you moved here, as a Tampa Native myself I want to explain what this song represents.

It starts off with some classic Latin flair.

"The song has been evolving since I wrote it probably 10-12 years ago,” said Mike Baluja Jr, the author and producer of the song.

If you're familiar with the "Tampa Natives Show," you've probably heard it.

"It's very personal because it is the theme song to the television show, which is an homage to an earlier time,” Mario Nuñez, the show's creator added. “But it's also a catchy tune you have to admit,” Nuñez said.

As for the song, it's called “I Remember Tampa.”

The nostalgic lyrics depict what it was like growing up in Tampa, and the new version has some Super Bowl inspiration behind it.

"I wanted to make sure that the song was inclusive, not only for Tampa Natives but for the visitors coming here, so that I could give them a keepsake to remember the city by,” Baluja said.

“So instead of 'I remember Tampa the way she used to be' it's ‘I remember Tampa, how well she treated me,” Nuñez added.

It's an homage to the city and its draw to be remembered.

“Tampa the city wants to be remembered fondly and I think that this song paints the city in a beautiful light,” Baluja said. “It embraces the idea that Tampa is a memorable city to visit, to live in and to love.”

Throughout the song, you’ll hear about some familiar places, like the Riverwalk as it welcomes visitors coming for the big game.

"That's what it is to be at Tampa Native and that's what it is to really be a Tampeño at its core, welcoming. Familia,” Nuñez said.

Just ask Tara Ortiz, she's also a Tampa Native.

"I think they are going to see the best of Tampa when they are here,” Ortiz said.

She says Tampa’s grown so much over the years.

“When we used to pick up my mother in downtown Tampa, we thought that downtown, oh my goodness was so beautiful and so big,” Ortiz said. “And now downtown my parents would be shocked!”

Baluja says his song describes why Tampa is so appealing and lovable.

"So, if you are here from Kansas City and you are going home with fond remembrance of perhaps a game that maybe didn't turn out the way you had hoped, Go Bucs,” Nuñez said. “That you can still come away with a feeling like wow I'd like to go back because that was really a neat experience."

As the song says, “they get a taste of Tampa, and never want to leave."