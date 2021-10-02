Here's what happened to the cardboard cutouts that filled Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV

Some of them are heading to new homes to be recorded as a part of history.

TAMPA, Fla — Did you cough up $100 for a Super Bowl LV cardboard cutout to attend the big game in spirit? Well, you could be remembered as a part of history.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, all of Raymond James Stadium could not be jam-packed like Super Bowls of the past. Instead, 7,500 health care heroes were invited, and 14,500 additional fans were in attendance.

That left up to 43,890 seats at Ray Jay to be filled with cardboard cutouts through the "Fan In The Stand" program. A portion of the proceeds from each cutout was donated to local charities.

But now that the game is over and the Buccaneers pulled out a historic victory, what happened to all the cutouts?



Well, post-Super Bowl, some fans could be seen taking their gameday neighbors with them; but the NFL actually sent most of the cardboard fans somewhere they could "live on for a long time."

Organizations like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Smithsonian and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame reached out to the League and expressed interest in being sent some of the cutouts, according to the NFL.

So, who knows? You might just see your face on display at some of the most prominent institutions across the U.S. Guess you'll just have to take a trip to find out.