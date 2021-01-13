Super Bowl LV Host Committee to host Tampa food packing event

More than a thousand food packs will be given to a handful of schools in the Tampa Bay area.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of local Tampa volunteers will be packing up food for those in need this Thursday, as part of the Super Bowl Host Committee's Sustainability Program.

Around 50 men and women will help bundle 1,800 family food packs at Feeding Tampa Bay, which will then be distributed next week to three local elementary schools. The food packs will contain essential food items like chicken, corn, apple sauce, collards, fruit cocktails, tuna, mac and cheese and mashed potatoes.

The event is part of the Super Bowl Host Committee's Forever 55 social legacy initiative, which works with community and civic partners to create long-lasting programs that benefit the Tampa Bay community.

