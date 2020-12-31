Super Bowl LV will be Tampa's fifth time hosting the big game.

TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time in over a decade, the Super Bowl will return to Tampa next year for a game we’re all sure to remember.

Given the pandemic, it’s safe to say Super Bowl LV will be a little different than what we’re used to.

As the city accommodates crowds of football fans amid coronavirus safety protocols, we look back on the Tampa Super Bowls of years past.

1984: Super Bowl XVIII

The Los Angeles Raiders beat Washington 38-9 at the original Tampa Stadium. Raiders running back Marcus Allen set a Super Bowl record with a 74-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter. For context, Ronald Reagan was president and Apple teased the release of the Macintosh Computer during the commercials.

1991: Super Bowl XXV

The New York Giants beat the Buffalo Bills with a close score of 20-19. Tampa Stadium would close down a few years later and get demolished in 1999 to make way for our beloved Raymond James Stadium. Future Hall of Fame Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was just the backup quarterback at Serra High School in San Mateo, California at the time.

2001: Super Bowl XXXV

The Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Giants 34-7 at Raymond James Stadium’s first Super Bowl. Crowds rocked out to Aerosmith and Britney Spears at the iconic halftime show.

2009: Super Bowl XLIII

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 securing their sixth Super Bowl ring. At the time, that was more titles than any team in the NFL. Meanwhile, the U.S. Government bailed out Bank of America just before Barack Obama took office.

That brings us to 2021. The Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee is planning socially distant events in the week leading up to the big game. Super Bowl attendees will be required to wear masks as they cheer on their team.

The amount of fans allowed in the stands of Raymond James Stadium has yet to be announced. But, what we do know is that the NFL and local government officials are working to ensure the health and safety of the public.

