'They will get fined': Tampa’s code enforcement increases surveillance leading up to Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — A little over a week away until Super Bowl LV, and code enforcement and police officers are already stepping up their efforts to keep crowds from forming.

The Neighborhood Enhancement Division is set to have all 43 code officers and supervisors out in Ybor, SoHo, and Channelside every day leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. Their goal - ensure all COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed.

"We need to educate everyone on the importance of wearing their mask and get them to comply on their own. Obviously, there's not enough of us to be everywhere, at all times. We want everyone to enjoy the event and obey the rules because in the end, we're all going to be better off," Manager Keith O'Conner said.

At least 22,000 fans will be seated inside Raymond James Stadium, but health experts say they aren't concerned about the actual game itself.

"I don't expect people to really follow the guidelines. We see even on non-Super Bowl weekends there are bars that are open that are clearly overcapacity spilling out in the streets. They're clearly people in the bars that are not wearing masks, so you know, these are the places I would avoid," Dr. Michael Teng with USF Public Health said.

The virologist says you're three times more likely to catch COVID-19 inside a bar or a restaurant. Especially if masks aren't being used.

"It's not really worth going out and partying for a few hours when you could result in you know, having many more deaths in the population. Think of the people who are really susceptible," Dr. Tom Unnasch with USF Public Health said.

That's why code officers will be making sure everyone is wearing masks when they're supposed to, and businesses are at the proper capacity. City rules will apply to everyone. Visitors are expected to comply as well.

Mayor @JaneCastor has issued an executive order mandating the use of face coverings for individuals in the City of Tampa when indoors and unable to maintain 6ft distance from others. This order goes into effect at 5pm today. Learn more and see exceptions: https://t.co/lPfYzeJG0F pic.twitter.com/WTq4XdJHlN — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) June 19, 2020

"The airport's a great example. As soon as you get there, you're going to hear the mayor speaking on the intercom that there's a mask mandate in place here in Tampa, and that we are enforcing it. Wherever they go, they're going to see the signage going to be message boards up, so there's really no way to not know that this is a mask mandated city," O'Connor said.