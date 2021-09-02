The real MVP's of Super Bowl LV? Health care workers

7,500 healthcare workers attended the big game at Raymond James Stadium. We spoke to three about the moment they won the big prize.

TAMPA, Fla — Local frontline health care heroes Candice Hughley, Kolanda Daniels, and Amanda Grau all won a once in a lifetime opportunity this past Sunday.

The trio were among the 7,500 health care workers who were selected to receive Super Bowl tickets through a lottery given out by the NFL.

They were notified through an email.

“I ran around in circles in my living room 10 to 20 times saying ‘I’m going to the Super Bowl. I’m going to the Super Bowl,'" Hughley said, describing the moment she got her tickets.

"I feel so grateful to the NFL."

The requirements to enter the lottery were that winners had to be frontline health care workers who had both of their vaccinations done by a certain date. All three fit the bill.

"This ticket means a lot to us. It shows the gratitude and also the hard working things that we have done all year long,” Grau said. "We’re very honored to be here and to be picked."

"This brightens my day," Daniels said. She added that she was grateful to the NFL and Tampa General.

"I keep having to pinch myself."