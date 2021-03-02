Who is The Weeknd?

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is getting closer and closer and that means so is the much-anticipated halftime show starring The Weeknd.
Many people have heard his songs on the radio, starting when he made his first Billboard Hot 100 debut with Drake in 2012 on "Crew Love."
Nowadays his hit "Blinding Lights" can be heard anywhere from commercials to the theme of fun TikTok dances.
Wait! Before you touch that dial, here's more about the Pepsi Super Boel Halftime Show performer.
Abel Makkonen Tesfaye is The Weeknd's real name.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1990, in Toronto, Canada. (That Drake feature makes a lot more sense now.)
In his early years, the Weeknd also made an appearance on Wiz Khalifa’s “Remember You” in 2012 and on the Fifty Shades of Grey soundtrack with his song "Earned It."
Then, The Weeknd broke through into the mainstream with his smash hit “Can’t Feel My Face” that was featured on his second studio album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” which topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and won a Grammy. He’s had three other chart-topping albums including his recent offering “After Hours,” which was released in March 2020.
Want to learn more about The Weekend? Check out his website.
You can also watch his Super Bowl LV halftime performance right here on 10 Tampa Bay. Kickoff for the game is set for 6:30 ET.
