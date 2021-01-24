How to write a Super Bowl Shanty

TikTok creator Blake Rouse took the form of a sailor's song and applied it to the Super Bowl, creating a viral football shanty.

TAMPA, Fla. — You never know what people on TikTok are going to fall in love with. At the moment, users have gotten on board with one of the most random trends yet, Sea Shanties.

Yup, the 200-year-old sailor songs are making a comeback on the musical app. People across the world have been creating and dueting shanties resulting in millions of views.

One TikTok creator recently mixed together three of our favorite things: music, the Bucs and the Super Bowl.

Blake Rouse is a songwriter in Colorado who regularly posts musical videos. He's been active on TikTok for about a year and has gained more than 240,000 followers.

A couple of months Rouse wrote two songs for the "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical." The show was completely written by users on TikTok then was produced online as a fundraiser for the Actors Fund. Rouse and his other writers raised $1 million for artists in need.

Josh Sidorowicz and Natalie Ferrari talked with Rouse about how he wrote the Super Bowl tune, his love for shanties and his plans for the future.