Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl across three decades

Father Time has been kind to TB12.

TAMPA, Fla — Keep the record books open for Brady because he just keeps adding more to the list.

On top of breaking nearly every playoff record, and extending his lead on others, Brady just became the first quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three decades.

As a young fresh player with the New England Patriots, Tom Brady won three Super Bowls in 2002, 2004, and 2005. A decade later he added three more in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Now in 2021, as a veteran quarterback who ages like fine wine, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has added a seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection.

Father Time has been kind.

💍 2002

💍 2004

💍 2005

💍 2015

💍 2017

💍 2019

💍 2021



Tom Brady is a 7x Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/8dx2icI97n — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021