Tom Brady and Bruce Arians reveal how they achieved Super Bowl victory

The MVP and winning head coach reflected on their season, citing close-knit relationships for the team's success.

TAMPA, Fla — Coming off of just two hours of sleep, Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady joined head coach Bruce Arians this morning to reflect on their historic Super Bowl win.

"I actually spent the night in my daughter's bed, because I had five of my nephews and nieces in my bed," Brady said on reuniting with his family after his big win last night.

In a virtual press conference Monday, the Bucs' quarterback expressed how grateful he was to have his family at the game, especially after this difficult year. Both of Brady's parents battled COVID-19 while he was adjusting to playing with a new team for the first time in 20 years.

Arians said that despite the restrictions that came along with playing a season in the middle of a pandemic, this year's Buccaneers team was incredibly tight-knit. He added that this is one of the closest teams he's ever been a part of, even though they weren't able to eat meals and spend time together like they normally would. The Bucs head coach is confident that this Super Bowl-winning team will stay together next year.

"This group of guys is so, so, so special," Arians said.

Brady called the Bucs' Super Bowl LV victory an "ultimate team effort," explaining that they found their rhythm at the right time after losing a stretch of games in November.

"This team found a way when it mattered most," he said.

The MVP quarterback also gave credit to the Buccaneers defensive line for their incredible work in putting pressure on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Arians talked about how Brady came to Tampa Bay and "changed our entire football team." He said that the Buccaneers had a lot of great players, but they didn't know how to win and Brady lead them to believing they could make it all the way.

Brady thanked Arians for having amazing confidence in the team from the start of the season.