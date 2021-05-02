How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?

Hint: It's more than any other NFL player in history.

TAMPA, Fla — They call Tom Brady the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) for a reason.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to winning Super Bowls.

Brady has more Super Bowl rings than any other player in NFL history. That magic number? Six.

He took home that final win in Super Bowl LIII when he was playing for the New England Patriots and they beat the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady has made 10 Super Bowl appearances in his career.

The 43-year-old Bucs quarterback isn't done, either. He's going for ring number seven at Super Bowl LV right here in Tampa, Florida.

Brady announced he'd be joining the Bucs in March.

The Buccaneers will take on the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, at Raymond James Stadium.

The big game starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. You can watch it right here on 10 Tampa Bay.

Listen to the Tampa Bay 55 podcast for behind-the-scenes access to the preparations for Super Bowl LV.