TAMPA, Fla. — Two former University of South Florida student-athletes are charging their way to this year's Super Bowl in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs center Austin Reiter and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will look to make their mark in the biggest sporting event across the country on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The former Bulls secured their spot in the championship after Kansas City took down the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Conference Championship on Sunday.

Bradenton-native Reiter is part of the Chiefs' practice squad and now leads his alma mater's program with three Super Bowl team appearances.

Valdes-Scantling, a St. Petersburg native, recorded six receptions for 116 receiving yards and a touchdown. This will serve as his first Super Bowl appearance and will be the 15th different USF player to be on a Super Bowl team.

This will be the fourth straight year that a USF player will be in a Super Bowl and also eight of the last nine seasons. In total, 14 former Bulls have made 18 appearances in the Super Bowl, while 10 of them have gone on to claim the Lombardi Trophy, including former Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul who is the only Bull to win two championships.

Reiter played center at USF from 2011-14 and Valdes-Scantling was with the program from 2016-17.