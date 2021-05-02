Vinik Sports Group, Pepsi Stronger Together team up to give back to health care workers

Free meals and a private concert are just a few ways the partnership is showing health care heroes gratitude.

TAMPA, Fla — Health care workers and those on the frontlines have been working non-stop since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

As a way to thank them and show them they are appreciated, Vinik Sports Group and Pepsi Stronger together are teaming up ahead of Super Bowl LV to give back.

On Friday, Vinik Sports Group and Pepsi Stronger Together will team up to deliver 1,000 fresh meals from 7th+Grove to frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth and Tampa General Hospital.

Then, on Friday night, healthcare workers can attend a private concert at Sparkman Warf. This is being put on by LOCASH and will be free for frontline health care workers.

Some fans in the community who aren't on the frontlines were also treated to some Super Bowl fun. Pepsi drones swooped down for special delivery of Super Bowl commemorative tickets, VIP swag along with products from local participating Pepsi Restaurants.

You can watch Super Bowl LV Sunday at 6:30 p.m. right here on 10 Tampa Bay.