How to watch Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — Wondering how to watch the Super Bowl? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

CBS is your home for Super Bowl LV. If you're in the Tampa Bay area, keep the station tuned to 10 Tampa Bay.

This big game is already one for the history books, with the Buccaneers being the first team in Super Bowl history to play at their home stadium.

Super Bowl LV between the Bucs and the Chiefs kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, on CBS/10 Tampa Bay.

If you're in the Bay area, here's a breakdown of watch parties you can consider. But, don't forget to bring your mask and practice social distancing.

We even have a list of ways you can buy tickets to Super Bowl LV. But, we know most people will be watching on TV.

