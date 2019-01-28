ATLANTA — Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams kicks off Sunday night.

There are several ways to watch Super Bowl 53.

How to watch Super Bowl 53

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday

TV: 10News WTSP (CBS)

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), Tracy Wolfson/Evan Washburn (sideline reporters)

National anthem: Gladys Knight

Halftime show: Maroon 5

Spread: The Patriots are a 3-point favorite as of Monday

Over/Under: 57 points

Series: New England leads the all-time series 8-5. Super Bowl LIII marks the first time the two teams have met since 2016. The 2019 Super Bowl is a rematch of the 2002 title game, which started New England’s dynasty. The Patriots won 20-17 against a then-St. Louis-based Rams team.

Online streaming: CBSSports.com, CBS All Access

There are a number of ways to watch through different platforms and devices CBS All Access. Viewers can use: iOS Android Windows Amazon tablets Vizio

Or watch through connected devices, including: Apple TV Roku Android TV Chromecast Amazon Fire Xbox One Playstation 4



Note: CBS Sports contributed to this story.

