Here's what you need to know about the two head coaches heading into Super Bowl LV

Even with a Super Bowl win in sight, neither coach shows any signs of stopping.

TAMPA, Fla — Super Bowl LV is less than a week away, and all eyes are on the Bucs and the Chiefs. Tampa Bay is hoping to take home their first Super Bowl ring in 18 years, and be the first to do it on their home field. Kansas City is looking to join the short list of teams with back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

Head coaches Bruce Arians and Andy Reid are hoping to make their mark this Sunday, too.

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid is looking to lead the Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl championship, something that hasn't been done in 17 years. He'll take on Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians, a Super Bowl champion himself, but never as the head coach.

With 55 years of combined NFL experience, the coaches bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to this Sunday's big game. Reid and Arians are two of the league's oldest coaches, at 63 and 68.

Even with years of accomplishments under their belts, the coaches show no signs of stopping.

Reid is already signed on to stay with the Chiefs through 2025 and Arians says he plans to return as the Tampa Bay head coach in 2021, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game.

“I’m going for two. If the (owners) will have me back, I’ll be back," Arians told WDAE-FM in an interview.

You can watch the coaches continue their legacy at Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 on 10 Tampa Bay.