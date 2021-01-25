Where to buy tickets to Super Bowl LV

Here's how to score tickets to Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — The NFL announced last week that 22,000 fans will be allowed in the stands at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

That number is obviously limited due to coronavirus safety protocols. For reference, Bleacher Report says the last time Tampa Bay hosted the Super Bowl in 2009, 70,774 people were in the stands.

Of those 22,000 fans, 7,500 will be vaccinated health care workers who the NFL is directly contacting to invite.

So, that leaves 14,500 tickets up for grabs. Here's where you can buy them:

Purchasing through Ticketmaster is a way to ensure your tickets are secure and validated, as the site is the official marketplace of the NFL.

Tickets range from $10,000 for upper-level seats to a whopping $45,000 for second and lower level seats. And that's not including service fees, which could take the tickets up to $54,451.48 each.

This is another official NFL site where you can buy special ticket packages. Top tier packages include virtual experiences with NFL legends, commemorative gifts, and of course your official ticket to Super Bowl LV.

Those packages start at $8,326.00 per person and can cost as much as $23,401 per person, not including fees. When checking out, an additional service fee of 18 percent of your ticket price total is added.

The site also offers hotel and travel packages; but be careful, as Super Bowl tickets are NOT included in those packages.

Super Bowl tickets on StubHub start at a more "affordable" price of $6,934.00 for Upper Deck Corner seats. If you really want to enjoy a luxury experience, the site also offers suite tickets for $396,000 each without fees. Fees can take those tickets up over half a million dollars and can boost the cheapest tickets up to around $8,600.

Although many of these tickets are resale and not officially validated by the NFL, StubHub has its own ticket verification system. If problems do arise, the site has a FanProtect guarantee that will help look for comparable replacement ticket or offer a full refund.

SeatGeek Super Bowl tickets start at $6,388 each for nosebleed seats and go up to $62,366 each for lower level seats, not including fees. With fees, those prices bump up to $9,067 and $81,934, respectively.

Similar to StubHub, SeatGeek offers a buyer guarantee that will provide refunds or replacements if there is a problem with your tickets.

