12 sports bars around Tampa Bay to watch Super Bowl LV

If you aren't going to the game or hosting your own watch party, here are 12 Tampa Bay area sports bars to watch Tom Brady and the Bucs on Super Bowl Sunday.

Now that Super Bowl LV is less than two weeks away, it’s time to start making your watch plans.

If you are not going to be at the big game at Ray Jay, or hosting your own SBLV home party, then consider checking out one of these 12 signature Tampa Bay area sports bars.

Don't forget your mask. And make sure to practice social distancing.

📍Hattricks Tavern | 107 S Franklin St., Tampa

Pro tip: Come in for their famous wings.

📍Ferg’s Sports Bar | 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

DYK: Ferg’s has its own dog park where even your pup can enjoy game day. It has been named as one of the Top 101 Sports Bars by CNN.

📍Park & Rec | 100 4th St. S, St. Petersburg + 290 S Meridian Ave., Tampa

Pro tip: Perfect spot for anyone with a dance area, adult playground and arcade games for the inner child.

📍The Patio | 421 S MacDill Ave., Tampa

DYK: The Patio is a proud supporter of the New York Bills and fans.

📍MacDinton’s Irish Pub | 242 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg + 405 S Howard Ave., Tampa

Pro tip: There is a full Irish pub food menu and both indoor and outdoor bars/seating.

📍The Avenue | 330 1st Ave. S, St. Petersburg

Pro tip: You won’t miss a single play with 48 TVs and two full bars.

📍Yard of Ale | 260 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg + 406 S Howard Ave., Tampa

DYK: Noted as Tampa Bay’s top craft beer destination with 20 beers on tap and 75 bottled options to choose from.

📍Thirsty First | 119 1st Ave. N, St. Petersburg

DYK: The menu features unique food options like the “Grilled Shorty” sandwich made with braised short rib and beer mac and cheese.

📍Crafty Squirrel | 259 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

📍Miller’s Ale House | 2108 E Fowler Ave., Tampa

DYK: While this is a chain, there are 75+ beer varieties to choose from.

📍The SOHO Backyard | 610 S Armenia Ave., Tampa

DYK: Voted "Best Pub With A Palate" by Tampa Bay Metro Magazine 2015

📍The Galley | 27 4th St. N, St. Petersburg