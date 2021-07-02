Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

Both the Chiefs and Bucs can join some elite company with a win on Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla — The Super Bowl has been the grand stage to crown NFL champions for more than a half century. But in the past 54 big games, only a little more than half of the teams in the league have actually won a Super Bowl.

That's what makes hoisting the Lombardi trophy so special.

The players and coaches who compete day in and day out are fighting for a chance to be in some elite company. That won't change this Sunday, as both the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will have a chance to reach a new level of greatness.

Just which team has the most Super Bowl wins?

Well, it's a tie -- how anti-climactic -- between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Both organizations have won six Super Bowls. However, the Patriots have won all six of theirs in just the 21st century alone thanks to one man who's playing Sunday.

Tom Brady is the winningest quarterback in NFL history, and he has a chance to share that magic with the Bucs. Tampa Bay's team has been fortunate enough to win a Super Bowl, but they are one of seven teams to win the big game just once. If Brady can lead them to a win, then the Bucs can join their fellow Florida team, the Miami Dolphins, with two Super Bowl wins, while the GOAT can extend his championship count to seven.

However, if Mahomes and the Chiefs win, the team will put some distance between them and the Bucs, moving toward three Super Bowl wins. Kansas City played in the very first Super Bowl back in 1967. It took the team till Super Bowl IV in New Orleans to finally win their first championship. They experienced a long championship drought after that, which ended last year in Miami.