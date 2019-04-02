ATLANTA — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Julian Edelman are going to Disney World after a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Around 2:40 p.m. ET Monday, Brady and Edelman are scheduled to be at the Magic Kingdom theme park for a parade and celebration.

Edelman was named most valuable player of Sunday’s game. It marked Brady’s sixth Super Bowl win in his career, which is a record.

The slogans “I’m going to Disney World” or “I’m going to Disneyland” date back to 1987. The slogan was used in a series of television commercials.

The Super Bowl MVP typically shouts the phrase while celebrating his Super Bowl win with his teammates.

In Disney CEO Michael Eisner’s memoir, he credited his wife, Jane, with the idea for the campaign. WKMG reports the Eisners were at dinner with Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager, the first people to fly around the world without stopping.

"Well, now that you've accomplished the pinnacle of your aspirations, what could you possibly do next?" Michael Eisner asked Rutan and Yeager.

"I'm going to Disneyland!" Rutan jokingly replied.

"You know, that's a good slogan,” Jane Eisner.

That’s how the idea of the slogan was born.

New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms was reportedly paid $75,000 for his participation for saying the slogan in a Disney commercial after the Super Bowl XXXI on Jan. 25, 1987.

SB Nation reported the commercial has aired after every Super Bowl since 1987, except in 2005.

