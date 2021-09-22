Tom Brady awarded FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for 2nd week in a row

Brady has now won this award four times, which is the most in team history.

TAMPA, Fla. — Another win in the bag!

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been voted FedEx Air Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

This comes after his 276-yard game, including five touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons.

Officially, the GOAT has now won this award 14 times in his entire career.

Four of the awards he has received while in Tampa, according to a news release. That is the most in the team's history.

The Bucs quarterback earned FedEx Air Player of the Week honors twice in 2020, in Week 4 and Week 17.