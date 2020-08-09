Tom Brady's latest TB12 wellness and fitness center opens in Tampa

The new location is just minutes away from Raymond James stadium.

TAMPA, Fla. — "Tampa, we're here." That's the message the newest location of Tom Brady's TB12 Performance & Recovery center has for the city.

The new Bucs quarterback is bringing more than just his 21 years of NFL experience to Tampa Bay. TB12 Tampa brings Brady's holistic fitness and training approach to you. The website says TB12 Body Coaches develop personalized programs to help clients "achieve their health and wellness goals."

The website says all coaches are licensed PTs, ATCs and acupuncturists.

Located just minutes away from Raymond James Stadium at 4809 N. Armenia Avenue, Suite 240 in Tampa, you can stop by and learn more. You can book a session by calling 813-442-6015. The website says coaches are also meeting clients virtually. You can find more information on that here.

"We’re excited to expand our TB12 presence down in Tampa over the next few months and help even more people," Co-founder Alex Guerrero said in an interview.

Find out more about TB12 Tampa here.

And in case you were wondering, Tom Brady will make his Bucs debut on Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

