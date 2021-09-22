'Damn right': Tom Brady Sr. finds vindication for his son after move to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After winning six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady secured his seventh ring with the Buccaneers.

TAMPA, Fla. — It sounds like Tom Brady's father has found some vindication in the GOAT's move from New England to Florida.

"Damn right, damn right," Tom Brady Sr. said in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. "[Bill] Belichick wanted him out the door and last year he threw 56 touchdowns. I think that’s a pretty good year.”

Does he think his son feels the same way?

"Damn right," Brady Sr. responds again without hesitation.

The GOAT's father was also asked about the timing of the quarterback's move to the Tampa Bay area.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career and he is more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on...," Brady Sr. said.

