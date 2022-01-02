Outside of football, what else is Tom Brady up to?

As the G.O.A.T. of football leaves the game, he has several other ventures already in the works.

TAMPA, Fla. — This Tuesday wasn't a regular Tuesday. It was the Tuesday that Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

After 22 seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is finally trading in his player card for a spectator's view on Sundays. While Brady is retiring from the NFL, that doesn't mean he's done working completely.

The most-decorated player to walk on an NFL field said he's fortunate to have co-founded some other business ventures over the last few years and between that and devoting himself to his family and others, he'll have his hands tied.

"The future is exciting," Brady wrote in his Instagram retirement announcement. "I'm fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like autograph.io @bradybrand @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress. As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."

It's no secret that Brady is into the Cryptocurrency business. Autograph, co-founded by Brady, is an NFT platform that joins some of the most iconic names in sports, entertainment and culture. Users are able to buy and create a digital collection full of "iconic collectibles."

Last month, Tom Brady announced the launch of his new clothing line, Brady. The clothing line is described as a "next generation apparel brand." The line took three years to pull off, Brady said. And the now-former Bucs quarterback was excited to share the pieces he loves with his fans and athleisure enthusiasts.

How does one play in the NFL for 22 seasons and win seven Super Bowls – one at the age of 44? Brady co-founded TB12 with his personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, on the belief that "everyone can benefit from a smarter, more holistic approach to health and wellness." The brand has an assortment of nutritional supplements, equipment and coaches to guide you through your health and fitness journey.

Founded in 2015, the mission of TB12 Foundation is to empower athletes and encourage them to "keep going, despite the odds." The non-profit works to educate and inspire athletes to excel in sports and life.

In addition, if anyone's ever wondered how Brady became Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion also authored "The TB12 Method." The pages are filled with lessons from Brady's training regimen and developing and maintaining peak performance.