'I would forgive him,' former Bucs head coach Tony Dungy says if Jon Gruden shows 'true' remorse

Gruden, also a former Bucs coach, resigned Monday as head coach of the Raiders after past racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments surfaced.

TAMPA, Fla. — "...if Jon Gruden shows TRUE remorse-and more importantly changes his mindset and actions-I would forgive him," Former Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy tweeted in part Tuesday.

The hall of fame coach tweeted to further clarify statements he said regarding Gruden over the weekend during "Sunday Night Football."

Gruden took over as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001 after Dungy's tenure. Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after emails he sent before being hired in 2018 contained racist, homophobic and misogynistic comments.

He stepped down after The New York Times reported that Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

The NFL Network first reported the development.

“What Jon Gruden did in that email: definitely insensitive, definitely inappropriate, definitely immature. I thought he attacked the character of a man," Dungy said during the Bills-Chiefs rain delay Sunday night. "But he apologized for it. He said it wasn't racially motivated. I have to believe him. This was an incident that was 10 years ago. He apologized and I think we have to accept that apology and move on.”

On @SNFonNBC I commented on an e mail sent by Jon Gruden. I did not defend it. I said “inappropriate, immature, attack on a man’s character. Wrong!” I did not attribute it all to racism and said given a single incident 10 yrs ago we should accept his apology and move on. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 12, 2021

In light of new emails, however, Dungy said he doesn't "defend" the other "attacks on the character of people from all walks of life" either and said Gruden's termination was "appropriate."

Now more e mails have come. More inappropriate, immature, wrongful attacks on the character of people from all walks of life. I don’t defend those either and given the apparent pattern of behavior the Raiders did the appropriate thing in terminating Jon Gruden. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 12, 2021

Still, Dungy said he would "forgive" Gruden if he shows "true remorse," saying it's "biblical" to do so.

That being said, if Jon Gruden shows TRUE remorse-and more importantly changes his mindset and actions-I would forgive him. As Christians that’s what the Bible commands us to do because that’s what God does for us. I know that’s not popular but it’s biblical. pic.twitter.com/yrhFU3i7o7 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) October 12, 2021

It was a rapid downfall for Gruden, who is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018. It started on Friday when the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Football Team but ended up costing Gruden his job when they also showed Gruden denounced the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem among other issues.

Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” about Smith, saying they were made out of frustration over the 2011 lockout. But the latest emails sent from between 2011-18 when Gruden was an analyst for ESPN show his use of derogatory language went well beyond that.