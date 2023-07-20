Live updates: NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders to Josh Harris group

The vote came down just before 5 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Washington Commanders fans kept a close eye on NFL news coming out of Minneapolis on Thursday, and for good reason. Shortly before 5 p.m., the NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders.

Dan Snyder's ownership of the team is one step closer to its end. The deal isn't done until the sale goes through the bank and money has exchanged hands.

The league's owners held a special meeting to hold the vote to finalize the sale of Washington's NFL franchise to a group headed by Josh Harris. Longtime owner Snyder agreed to the sale for $6.05 billion back in April, following years of turmoil. The long wait for Washington fans is over, and the day has arrived.

Here are the latest updates from WUSA9's sports anchor Sharla McBride, who is on the ground for the meeting:

5:30 p.m.:

The NFL releases the findings of a 17-month investigation into the Commanders conducted by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chair Mary Jo White , fining Dan Snyder $60 million.

The Mary Jo White investigation is complete. Her findings have been released. Dan Snyder ordered to pay $60 MILLION fine to League. Bottom line: her investigation found truth in Tiffani Johnston & Jason Friedman’s allegations. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZiPcMA24qJ — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

5:20 p.m.:

Fans are celebrating the new era of Commanders football with a "Burgundy and Sold" party at the Bullpen.

Burgundy and Sold! Fans gather @bullpendc to say #ByeDan and celebrate Snyder’s era coming to an end with Josh Harris officially approved by the NFL as the @Commanders new owner. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/algNFWCiqB — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) July 20, 2023

5:10 p.m.:

Incoming owner Josh Harris speaks to the media for the first time post sale approval, with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell passing the proverbial reins.

The moment Washington Commanders fans have waited a LONG time for: Welcome home Josh Harris @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/X1c7NLBqJ5 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

4:55 p.m.:

The NFL owners voted to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to the Josh Harris group.

THE VOTE IS COMPLETE. The other NFL team owners have approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. The Dan Snyder era is OVER in Washington. More updates to come from here in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/vAKP9jn65J — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

2:00 p.m.:

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives at the hotel for the vote. He said "It's a good day for the NFL." Meanwhile, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he was "hopeful" about the Commanders sale going through.

HAPPENING NOW: I asked Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones if he would call this a “good day for Washington fans”-he responded by saying “it’s a great day for the NFL”, as he enters the meeting to vote on the sale of the Commanders pic.twitter.com/oFCwvyDv91 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

12:15 p.m.:

Sources say Josh Harris is currently at the JW Marriott Minneapolis. He has been staying out of sight for now. But he is expected to speak following the sale.

Noon:

Colts owner Jim Irsay just arrived, saying he’s “hopeful, always hopeful” about the Commanders sale going through today

10:30 a.m.:

Owners have begun arriving at the J.W. Marriott in Minneapolis for the meeting.

The first NFL owner has arrived here at the J.W. Marriott Minneapolis- NY Jets owner, Woody Johnson. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/2NArQN8uDX — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

I can confirm the NFL finance committee is meeting promptly here at 11am CST for an “official” vote to approve the sale of Commanders (but they agreed to do so, Mon) At 1pm CST, owners will vote. Josh Harris WILL be here & will be allowed in the meeting upon sale approval @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/9TRMhUTEc7 — Sharla McBride (@SharlaMcBride) July 20, 2023

--

How did we get here?

Daniel Snyder purchased Washington's NFL franchise right before the 1999 season for $800 million. Over his 24 seasons as owner, Washington football fans have been increasingly vocal in their displeasure with Snyder's way of running the franchise. But it wasn't until July of 2020 when female employees detailed allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse to the Washington Post – that a light was shined on problems within the organization.

The harassment claims prompted multiple investigations, and even had other NFL owners calling for Snyder's removal. Snyder responded by saying he would never sell the franchise. But last November, it was announced that the Snyders were exploring the potential sale of the franchise.

In April of this year, a possible new owner emerged. An investment group led by businessman Josh Harris offered Daniel Snyder a record $6.05 billion for the Commanders, and a preliminary deal was agreed upon.

One month later, the moment many fans waited so long for came in the form of a 50-word statement from Dan and Tanya Snyder, saying in part, "We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners."

Who are the new owners?

It has been confirmed that Josh Harris would be the majority owner of the team. He already owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils.

But there are some other big names in that ownership group including billionaire Mitchell Rales. He's from Potomac, Maryland and is the founder of Glenstone, an art museum and residence he established with his wife. Also in the group is pro-basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson. He's already a part owner of the LA Dodgers, LA Sparks, and Los Angeles FC.

How can I celebrate this momentous day?

The Washington Commanders have scheduled a training camp pep rally at FedEx Field on Friday. Sports Director Darren Haynes confirms the Josh Harris group will be on hand. Jonathan Allen and other Washington Legends will also be there, along with Major Tuddy.

What does new ownership mean for a new Commanders stadium?