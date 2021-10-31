Jameis Winston injured in Saints game with Tampa

Trevor Siemian in at QB for the Saints

NEW ORLEANS — Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston left the game with Tampa with a leg injury after he attempted to scramble and was taken down with an illegal horse-collar tackle.

FOX broadcast team said the Saints told them it was a knee injury and that he is questionable to return, but that seemed optimistic given that he had a hard time getting up and off of the field without help.

The television replay showed Winston's leg twist in an ugly manner as he was tackled during a scramble by Devin White in the second quarter.

Winston attempted to get up and off the field under his own power but fell back to the turf before being helped off He then went into the injury tent and was helped back out and onto the cart, before being taken from the field completely.

It is unknown at the time if he will return, but the look on his face made it seem like that wasn't a realistic option. The Saints are notoriously quiet about injuries, but a high profile injury to the starting quarterback may be tough to keep secret.

Trevor Siemian is now the only option at quarterback for the remainder of Sunday's game. Siemian is in his sixth year in the NFL and has appeared in 25 games.

Taysom Hill is still out with a concussion and Ian Book is inactive today.