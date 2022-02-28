NHL releases statement on Russian invasion; promises support for players

The National Hockey League, which is made up of several Russian players, released a statement Monday afternoon on their home country's invasion of Ukraine.

"The National Hockey League condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and urges a peaceful resolution as quickly as possible. Effective immediately, we are suspending our relationships with our business partners in Russia and we are pausing our Russian language social and digital media sites. In addition, we are discontinuing any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL," the league wrote.

They also expressed their commitment to helping its Russian players.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia. We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The Buffalo Sabres currently do not have any Russian players on their NHL roster.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.