One more win could put the Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final

The Bolts take on the New York Islanders in Game 6 tonight at 8 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. — It's puck drop once again between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders. Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final is Thursday night at 8 p.m.

The Bolts currently lead the series 3-2. They could have solidified their Stanley Cup Final run on Tuesday, but the team fell short to the Isles 1-2.

That game went into double overtime up in the NHL bubble in Toronto.

Already punching its ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, are the Dallas Stars. The Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this week to book its first trip to the Final in 20 years.

As for the Bolts, the last time the team played in the Stanley Cup Final was 2015.

A win tonight would set a Lightning franchise record for the fewest games needed to reach the Stanley Cup Final, at 15. In 2004, it took the Bolts 16 games to reach the final. In 2015, it took 20.

