Canadiens heading to Stanley Cup Final after beating Golden Knights in OT

The winner of Friday's Game 7 of the Semifinals between the Lightning and Islanders will face Montreal.
Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Paul Byron (41) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL, QC — For the first time in 28 years, the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. 

The team did it following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime and Carey Price stopped 37 shots to help the Canadiens win. 

Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series.

Considered mere after-thoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal has won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 to Toronto in its first-round series. 

Montreal will make its playoff-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance with a shot to add to its 24 championships. 

Montreal will face the winner of the semifinal series between the defending champion Lightning and New York Islanders. Game 7 is at Tampa Bay on Friday.

