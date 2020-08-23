x
Celebrating the Tampa Bay Lightning at home, safely

With fans not being allowed in the arena for the playoffs, the team is giving out swag so fans can be the "Distant Thunder."
Credit: WTSP

TAMPA, Fla. — The fan experience is a lot different this year for major sports because of the pandemic. The MLB has adjusted its schedule to cut down on traveling.

And both the NHL and NBA are playing inside "bubbles" to minimize contact and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Since you can't cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning from Amalie Arena, you can at least dress the part!

The Lightning are working with AdventHealth to hand out yard signs and other gear to turn fans into the "Distant Thunder." The giveaway is happening at Westshore Plaza in Tampa from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Head to Center Court inside the mall to take your picture with Thunderbug and enjoy a community stick hockey game! 

Just be sure to wear your face mask and social distance.

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of Round 2 at 8 p.m. Sunday. Cigar City Brewing is hosting watch parties for the rest of the Lightning's playoff games. You'll have to reserve your table on the team's website

$25 gets you a table for two or pay $50 for a party of four. That money will go toward your bill at Cigar City. The taproom will open up two hours before the puck drops.

The rest of the Stanley Cup Playoff schedule for Round 2 is below:

Game 2 - Tuesday, August 25
Game 3 - Wednesday, August 26
Game 4 - Friday, August 27
Game 5 (if needed) - Sunday, August 30

